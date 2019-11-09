BEAUMONT, Texas — A friend of a slain Beaumont man is hoping to honor the victim by renaming a Beaumont soccer court in his honor.

Marco Hernandez was friends with 20-year-old Jesse Rodriguez, who was shot and killed near Parkdale Mall on August 17.

Rodriguez helped Hernandez with a petition to open up Beaumont's first "Futsal" court in Central Park near Baptist Hospital.

The court's purpose was to combat crime and provide kids with a hobby.

On Tuesday, Hernandez went in front of city leaders during a council meeting and asked for the court to be renamed in Rodriguez's memory.

"He would be there mostly everyday, he would be there more than I," said Hernandez. "He was a pillar within his friends and his peers, when we heard of the incident, we felt it."

Beaumont City Council did not vote on the proposal Tuesday, but Mayor Becky Ames did express her support for the change.

Hernandez would also like to hold an annual soccer tournament fundraiser for Rodriguez.

The tournament's proceeds would go toward upgrading the court, including the addition of netting around it, more bleachers, a mural and more.

He'd also like to see more Futsal courts built within the city.

Hernandez is aiming for November to be the time when a tournament will be held.