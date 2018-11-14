BEAUMONT — Southeast Texas, you better find a plan to stay warm! Freeze warnings are in effect Wednesday morning, as temps hover in the low 30's.

Medical Assistant Emily Taubert at the Mid-County Urgent Care always expects more patients this time of year because of the flu. "When there is colder weather, it pushes people in close proximity," said Taubert. Taubert said flu season is caused by the increase of germs from coughing, sneezing or talking.

But the cold itself, typically doesn't make you sick. It's all about the time spent indoors around germs.

Taubert says after Harvey they also a spike in flu cases because more people were inside. "It goes to show that being close to others more will increase the likelihood of catching the illness."

Here are five simple tips for staying warm during cold weather:

- Open curtains and blinds during the day to let the sun in.

- Close curtains and blinds at night to keep out the cold.

- Stay active if you must be outside.

- Wear hats to minimize heat loss.

- Dress in layers.

