When police responded to a deadly accident, they found two more trucks underwater at the scene. The body of 80-year-old Joe McMillian was inside one of them.

FREEPORT, Texas — A sharp curve and a deep bayou claimed the lives of two Texas men months apart. Both were found inside their blue pickup trucks submerged in a marshy area of Freeport.

The disappearance of 80-year-old Joe Roy McMillian had been a mystery since he was last seen in Carthage, Texas in May.

Police found his truck Thursday while investigating an unrelated fatal traffic accident. McMillian's remains were found inside.

The Thursday morning accident involved a Katy man who was killed when he lost control of his pickup and ended up in the bayou off Highway 288 near Highway 36.

He's been identified as 44-year-old David Ellison.

The Brazoria County Sheriff's Office said the same dangerous curve has been blamed for several accidents.

The Texas Rangers are investigating both cases.

"Please keep the family of Mr. McMillian in your prayers as they now deal with this tragic news," Panola County Sheriff Kevin Lake said in a statement. "We want to thank every citizen and all of the agencies who assisted over the past couple of months as the search for Mr. McMillian progressed."