From the Louisiana State Police...

On Saturday, May 26, 2018, from 12:00 noon to 2:00 p.m., the Louisiana Passenger Safety Task Force will hold a free child safety seat check event at the Lake Charles Civic Center located at 900 Lakeshore Drive in Lake Charles. Seat checks will take place on the lake side of the arena behind the exhibition hall.

Nationally certified child passenger safety technicians will be available from noon to 2:00 p.m. to help install child safety seats and to ensure existing child safety seats are properly installed free of charge. Additionally, a Trooper will be available to provide occupant protection education and to answer questions as part of the free “My Fair Baby Safe Sleep Baby Shower” taking place inside of the Civic Center from 9:00 a.m. to noon.

Motor vehicle crashes are the leading cause of death for children. Many injuries and deaths can be prevented by properly using child safety seats. Anyone who transports a young child in a vehicle is encouraged to take advantage of this free service.

