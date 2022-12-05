Voluntarily dispose of your boat with the Jefferson County vessel turn-in program through May 14

The General Land Office program alongside Texas Parks and Wildlife started collecting old vessels in 2015.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Do you have an old boat that you want to ditch? You can dispose of your vessel safely with Jefferson County this week for free.



The Texas General Land Office program alongside Texas Parks and Wildlife started collecting old vessels in 2015.



Since then, more than 1,000 boats have been voluntarily turned in.



The process is simple. You just hand over your title and fill out a form.



If you don't have the title, officials will need to verify that it's not stolen. After that, the boat's recycled materials are stripped and it is properly disposed of.



This process saves Texas a lot of money.

“This program has reduced the cost of disposing a vessel to approximately $12.50 a foot,” said Eric Robertson with Texas GLO Nederland. “It's mainly to give citizens an opportunity to dispose of these vessels properly."

This opportunity will run from May 11-14 at 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Drop off your vessel at 4720 Parker Drive in Beaumont. That’s right next to Jack Brooks Airport.

Drop off is free and all vessels must be under 26 feet long.