Starting Friday, June 29, the Austin-based delivery company Favor will be offering beer and wine delivery in Beaumont, exclusively from H-E-B stores.

The new service is rolling out in more than 30 cities across Texas including San Antonio, Austin, Houston and Corpus Christi. On top of that, they are also offering free delivery on beer and wine orders through Labor Day.

Beer and wine delivery in Beaumont will be available 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon-10 p.m. on Sunday.

"The combination of H-E-B and Favor continues to be a win for Texans," said Jag Bath, Favor CEO and H-E-B chief digital officer. "Delivering almost anything in under an hour is what Favor is built on, and now with H-E-B, we are excited to add the new category of beer and wine delivery to Favor's on-demand platform."

There will be no order minimum, and customers will have access to all of H-E-B's beer and wine selection at the same prices they will find in stores.

"This new service truly delivers the best customer experience – a fast, convenient solution with the best selection at the everyday low price our customers expect," said Martin Otto, H-E-B chief operating officer. "H-E-B and Favor joined forces to support and accelerate our collective growth throughout Texas, and this is only the beginning of what's to come from our powerful partnership."

Since H-E-B stores are tailored to their neighborhood, beer and wine selections will vary by city, but Corpus Christi residents will be able to browse featured selections curated by H-E-B's expert wine and beer team, or request custom beer and wine items. Texas selections will include craft brewers, like Lorelei Brewing Company, Big Bend Brewing Co. and Freetail Brewing Co., and wines from the Texas Hill Country.

All you have to do to use Favor is download the app and open it. You'll see an "H-E-B Beer & Wine" banner. You can also go to www.favordelivery.com.

The free deliveries will automatically be applied to beer and wine deliveries, and orders will require a minimum of $2 "runner" tip.

© 2018 KBMT