Southeast Texans have no shortage of things to do this July 4. The Golden Triangle area has concerts, carnivals and fireworks displays planned to celebrate Independence Day 2018. Most of the events are free to the public.

SHould you chose to set off your own fireworks make sure you stay safe and check the legallity of fireworks in your city.

Here is the list:

BEAUMONT- July 4

The City of Beaumont presents its 32nd Annual Fourth of July Celebration at the Downtown Event Centre and Lake at 700 Crockett Street

5 p.m. Entertainment

8 p.m. Symphony of Southeast Texas Concert (Great Lawn)

8:45 p.m. Laser Show on the Lake

9 p.m. Fireworks

PORT ARTHUR - July 4

Old Fashioned July Celebration at Robert A Bob Bowers Civic Center in Port Arthur.

Fireworks scheduled to start at 9:15 p.m.

NEDERLAND - July 4

Seventh Annual Nederland Fourth fo July Fireworks Extravaganza

Doornbos Park

Veteran's VIP Area Field of Flags

6 p.m. Bike & Wagon Parade

6:30 p.m. Hero's walk

7 p.m. Entertainment by Still Cruisin'

Fireworks show

ORANGE - July 4

The City of Orange 4th of July Concert and Fireworks Celebration.

Opens at 3 p.m. at the Riverfront Boardwalk and Pavilion.

Fireworks around 9 p.m.

SILSBEE - Saturday, June 30

Silsbee High School Fireworks display by Gulf Coast Pyrotechnics

Fireworks to start around 9:15 p.m.

Vendors on site before fireworks.

JASPER - Saturday, June 30

Jasper’s Independence Day Celebration at Sandy Creek Park

Opens at 6 p.m.

Fireworks starting around 9:30 p.m.

MORE FIREWORKS...

Warren - June 30 - Saturday

Dusk, Read Barn

Woodville - July 1

9 p.m. Old Glory Day

Kirbyville - July 3, Tuesday

8 p.m. Magnolia Park

Winnie - July 3, Tuesday

9 p.m. Stowell Park

Hardin - July 4

Hornet Stadium at dark

