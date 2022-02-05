4 workers injured after incident at Jasper County wellsite

Jasper County Chief Deputy Scott Duncan told 12News that four workers had to be treated for minor burn injuries after the incident.

JASPER COUNTY, Texas — A wellsite in Jasper County had to be temporarily shut down after multiple people were injured.

It happened at a pump station in a deer lease on Harrisburg Road. Jasper County Chief Deputy Scott Duncan told 12News that four workers had to be treated for minor burn injuries after the incident.

At this time is unclear as to what happened or how the injuries were sustained, but this is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

