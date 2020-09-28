Four taken to hospital after driver loses control on wet road, slams into concrete barrier in Jefferson County rollover accident

Three passengers, ranging from 9 years old to 25 years old, were also taken to St. Elizabeth by ambulance with injuries according to DPS.

At approximately 2:30p.m., the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Troopers responded to a single vehicle rollover crash on Interstate 10, near mile marker 837, in Jefferson a County. A 2008 Chevrolet passenger vehicle was traveling westbound on Interstate 10. Due to wet road conditions, the driver lost control of the vehicle and struck a concrete barrier. The impact caused the vehicle to flipped several times before leaving the roadway.The driver, 27-year-old Keyera Bell of Beaumont, was flown by medical helicopter to St. Elizabeth hospital with serious injuries.All three (3) passengers, ages 25 to 9 years of age, were transported by ambulance to St. Elizabeth hospital with unknown injuries.This remains an active investigation as Troopers continue to determine the factors that contributed to this crash.