Four taken to hospital after driver loses control on wet road, slams into concrete barrier in Jefferson County rollover accident

BEAUMONT, Texas — Four people were taken to the hospital after a rollover crash on I-10 Monday afternoon.
The wet road conditions led to the driver, Keyera Bell, losing control of 2008 Chevrolet vehicle in Jefferson County near mile marker 837 according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
Bell, a 27-year-old Beaumont resident, was taken to St. Elizabeth by medical helicopter.
Three passengers, ranging from 9 years old to 25 years old, were also taken to St. Elizabeth by ambulance with injuries according to DPS.
Troopers are still investigating this crash.
From a DPS news release:
