7 people treated after smoke reported at Mr. Freeze ride building at Six Flags, officials say

A spokesperson said an electrical malfunction caused smoke inside a ride building.

ARLINGTON, Texas — Seven people were treated after an electrical malfunction caused smoke inside a ride building at Six Flags Over Texas, park and Arlington fire officials said.

A spokesperson told WFAA that a park safety team and the Arlington Fire Department responded to one of the park's rides around 6:30 p.m. in regards to smoke being reported at the Mr. Freeze: Reverse Blast building.

Arlington fire officials in a news release Monday said firefighters arrived and found that a fire had already been extinguished by Six Flags staff.

Fire crews then began to ventilate smoke out of the area.

The spokesperson said guests and staff who were inside the building safely exited.

Park officials said a staff member was treated for a minor injury, while four guests were transported to a hospital "out of an abundance of caution" for smoke inhalation, the spokesperson said.

Arlington Fire Department officials later said in a news release that six guests and one staffer were taken to "local medical facilities" after the incident.