ORANGE COUNTY — The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a four car accident in Orange County.

The crash happened just before 5 p.m. Monday, Oct. 15. at Highway 62 north of 105. Traffic slowed around the accident.

Witnesses told 12News that that stretch of road is more dangerous when it is raining.

Four people were transported to St. Elizabeth's hospital, the 12News crew on scene said. Their conditions are still unknown.

This is a developing story. We will update with more as soon as we receive confirmed information.

