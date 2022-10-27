Four men indicted following 2021 prostitution sting conducted by Beaumont Police Department

Men who responded to the ads and showed up at a room at the Hampton Inn in Beaumont were arrested and charged in 2021.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Four men were indicted Wednesday following a prostitution sting by the Beaumont Police Department.

Beaumont police conducted the undercover operation on October 5, 2021.

The sting included officers posting ads on a website known for "facilitating sexual exploitation and human trafficking."

Men who responded to the ads and showed up at a room at the Hampton Inn, located at 3795 Interstate 10, were arrested and charged in 2021.

The following men were indicted on October 26, 2022:

1. Jose Antonio Salas Benitez, 33, of Beaumont

2. Jesse Mills, 42, of Orange

3. Kevin Wayne Phipps, 60, of Port Arthur

4. John Arthur Zackary, 58, of Beaumont

All four men were indicted with prostitution-solicitation, which is a state jail felony.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

