Here's what we know about the victims of the Fort Worth Como shooting

Police said three people were killed and another eight were injured from the shooting.

FORT WORTH, Texas — Eleven people were shot, three who died, in the Fort Worth neighborhood of Como at about 11:40 p.m. on July 3, at the intersection of Diaz Avenue and Horne Street.

This was hours after the end of the neighborhood's annual Comofest.

Police said multiple shooting victims were in a parking lot when they arrived. It is believed that 10 of the victims are adults and one is a juvenile.

First responders at the scene said it was difficult to get to the victims since people were still trying to get out of the area. Some people were taken to hospitals in private vehicles, others via ambulance. Police had to drive one victim to an ambulance outside of the event.

This is the second shooting that happened shortly after Comofest.

In 2021, police said eight people were shot near a car wash on Horne Street, but no one was killed.

What we know about the victims

Two of the three victims who died have been identified.

Cynthia Santos, 22, was identified by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner. She died at Texas Health Harris Methodist hospital

Eighteen-year-old Paul Willis died at the scene of the shooting and was identified by family members.

"Everyone was out here for the fireworks display, like always. And then gunshots rang out," Willis' mother, Ka'Desha Weatherly, told WFAA.

"They kept calling my son 18-year-old victim. His name was Paul," she said.

Weatherly described the chaotic scene and trying to find her son. Willis was with his little brother and cousins on the corner of Horne and Houghton.

"Ran this way because I knew my kids was down here," she described. "So I walked past my son. The girls were holding him crying. I didn't even know it was my baby on the ground."

Willis' mother said the 18-year-old was just out enjoying his day off from work with his family.

"He works 80 hours a week. My baby wanted to be successful. He had his own apartment, own car, manager at McDonald's at 18. He just got his electrician license from the state. It's not how he's supposed to go," Weatherly said.

"My family is heartbroken. This shouldn't have happened," the mother added.

Fort Worth mayor Mattie Parker tweeted a response to Monday night's shooting:

"I am devastated by the news of a mass shooting in Fort Worth last night. My heart breaks for the victims, their loved ones, and the entire Como community that works to build positivity and celebration in their community and our city."