Fort Worth Star-Telegram journalists on strike over labor practices by parent company

The union claimed that parent company McClatchy was "refusing to bargain in good faith" over a new contract.

FORT WORTH, Texas — Journalists with the Fort Worth Star-Telegram have gone on strike over alleged unfair labor practices by the newspaper's parent company.

A group of unionized workers at the newspaper called the Fort Worth NewsGuild announced the strike on Monday, citing that parent company McClatchy was "refusing to bargain in good faith" over a new contract.

In a news release, the NewsGuild, which organized in 2020, said it was the first newsroom in Texas to go on strike. The group said 91% of its members decided to strike.

In a story published Monday evening, the Star-Telegram said "several newsroom employees" have gone on strike. The paper "continues to provide coverage for readers," including the trial of former Fort Worth officer Aaron Dean, who is charged in the 2019 shooting death of Atatiana Jefferson, according to Star-Telegram president and editor Steve Coffman.

“We look forward to reaching an agreement with our valued employees," Coffman said in the story.

The NewsGuild claims McClatchy, a hedge fund-owned company that operates media outlets in 30 U.S. markets, wasn't budging on items such as wages, severance and layoffs during negotiations.

The group is currently seeking a minimum wage of $57,500 for workers living in Fort Worth. The NewsGuild alleges McClatchy countered with $45,000.

"We regret that withholding our labor is a necessary tactic in the bargaining process. But after two years of limited progress, we see no other option," the NewGuild said in its news release.

In a series of tweets Monday, the NewsGuild said McClatchy had "opted to revoke our benefits and post our jobs online to try and encourage others to cross the picket line."

"The Fort Worth NewsGuild is dedicated to fair conditions for @startelegram employees," the tweet said. "No amount of union busting will change that."