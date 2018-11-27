While unusual pets might seem appealing, keeping or selling wildlife is often illegal. This week, a man from Fort Worth pleaded guilty to keeping and later selling a Eastern screech owl.

Jorge Fernando Mercado, 46, was charged with federal wildlife violations in the Eastern District of Texas, specifically unlawful possession of migratory birds, the U.S. Attorney's Office announced Monday, Nov. 27. He was sentenced to six months in federal prison.

The trial took place before U.S. Magistrate Judge John D. Love.

From the U.S. Attorney's Office in the Eastern District of Texas...

According to information presented in court, on Sep. 30, 2017 in Van Zandt County, Texas, Mercado, knowingly possessed, and then sold, a live Eastern Screech-Owl (Megascops asio) to another individual for $200.00. The Eastern Screech-Owl is a “migratory bird” which is protected by federal statute and international conventions. Mercado admitted that he knowingly possessed and sold the owl without a valid permit or authorization.

Under federal statutes, Mercado faces up to six months in federal prison at sentencing. The maximum statutory sentence prescribed by Congress is provided here for information purposes, as the sentencing will be determined by the court based on the advisory sentencing guidelines and other statutory factors. A sentencing hearing will be scheduled after the completion of a presentence investigation by the U.S. Probation Office.

The owl was recovered and rehabilitated by U.S. Fish & Wildlife and has since been released back into the wild.

This case was investigated by Texas Parks and Wildlife and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Jim Noble.