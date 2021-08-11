Infections are "rapidly rising" in the county, according to County Judge KP George, so leaders have called an emergency meeting to discuss potential responses.

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas — On Wednesday, an emergency meeting was called in Fort Bend County to talk about how to handle rising COVID-19 cases and to announce that the county is filing a lawsuit requesting a temporary restraining order to challenge Gov. Greg Abbott's executive order that prohibits local governments from implementing mask mandates.

According to County Judge KP George, infections are rapidly rising and the county wants the power to protect its people.

“We are experiencing a health crisis emergency and I am concerned about the health and safety of our children and the hardworking employees in Fort Bend County,” George said in a statement. “How do you strip local government of the power to protect public safety? You can not play with people’s lives, and I feel that the governor’s executive order causes harm and risks the health and safety of our public employees and their families, many of whom have school-age children.”

Last week, George, Dr. Peter Hotez and other Fort Bend County leaders warned the public about increasing COVID-19 hospitalizations and urged more people to get vaccinated.

On Aug. 3, the county’s COVID threat level was officially raised from “moderate” to “significant” as numbers were increasing across the country.

George said since the COVID-19 Delta variant was discovered in the county last month, the number of new cases has been doubling every week.

George called on all county staff to wear masks while indoors.

Hotez said this COVID spike is different from the previous ones.

“Last year at this time, we were at the start of a horrific surge that went from southwest Texas all the way east to Florida, and all the states in between,” Hotez said. “It looks like once again, COVID-19 is back in the south.”

As of Aug. 3, about 60% of eligible residents in Fort Bend County were fully vaccinated.