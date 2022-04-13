Former Vidor mayor Larry Hunter dies at 69

He was a Beaumont attorney and a lifelong Vidor resident.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Former Vidor mayor Larry Charles Hunter died on Sunday morning. He was 69.

Hunter, who held the office of Vidor mayor from 1989-91 died in the early morning hours at Baptist Hospital surrounded by his family according to his obituary.

Hunter, who lived in Vidor all his life, was a 1970 graduate of Vidor High School, before obtaining a degree from Lamar University in 1973 and finishing law school at The University of Houston in 1976.

He was born in Texarkana.

Hunter spent his career as an attorney practicing at several firms in Beaumont, including Provost Umphrey Law Firm, before working as a partner at the Ferguson Law firm up until his death.

MORE | Obituary for Larry Hunter

Hunter was once part of part of a case argued in front of the Supreme Court of the United States according to his obituary.

A memorial service will be held for Hunter at First Baptist Church in Vidor on Friday, April 15, 2022 at 10 a.m. with a visitation beginning at 9 a.m.

