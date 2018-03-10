A Vidor gun dealer arrested in Mexico in the late 1990s when bullets were found in his car passed away this week.

Tommy Bean, 79, died at St. Elizabeth's Hospital on Monday, Oct. 1.

Bean spent five months in a Mexican prison and another month in U.S. federal prison before being released after a box of ammunition was found in his car when he crossed the border in March 1998. The Air Force veteran was co-owner of Buddy Chevrolet and owner of Tommy Guns, according to an obituary.

He was pardoned by Governor Rick Perry in 2003 after a case that went all the way to the Supreme Court case in an attempt to regain his right to own and sell weapons.

After publicity about the case, Mexico reduced bringing ammunition across its borders from a felony to a misdemeanor.

Visitation for Tommy Bean is at Broussard's on North Major Drive in Beaumont at 6 p.m. October 3. His funeral Thursday, Oct. 4 at 2 p.m. at Turning Point Church in Vidor.

© 2018 KBMT