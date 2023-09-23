Former Texas Ranger throws their hat in the race for Orange County Sheriff

Surrounded by family and friends at Benoit Hall in Vidor, Bobby Smith explained what drew him to sign up on September 1st.

Example video title will go here for this video

ORANGE COUNTY, Texas — A retired Texas Ranger Major announced he is putting his hat in the race for Orange County Sheriff on Saturday.

Surrounded by family and friends at Benoit Hall in Vidor, Bobby Smith explained what drew him to sign up on September 1st, a day after he retired form the Texas Rangers.

He wants to bring his love for his community into this new position along with his extensive law enforcement career.

“It's important to me because I am trying to get back to Orange County. I have been across the state for a long time in many different counties. Now it's time to come back to Orange County where I reside, and give back to this community,” said Smith.

So far, Smith is the third person to enter the race for Orange County Sheriff. The other candidates are current Vidor Independent School District Chief Mike Sanchez and current Chief Jimmy Lane Mooney.