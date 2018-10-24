BEAUMONT — Friends and former students are remembering a legendary Southeast Texas musician. Long-time Lamar University music professor Dr. Barbara Mathis died Tuesday in Mississippi.

Mathis taught a variety of voice classes including studio voice, language dictions, structure and function of the voice, and graduate vocal methods, according to an archived Lamar University news release.

She was a well-known soprano soloist, choral and vocal clinician, and international speaker. Dr. Mathis retired from Lamar in the summer of 2006 after teaching for 22 years. In October 2012 the Lamar University Foundation established the Dr. Barbara Mathis Vocal Scholarship for full-time music majors who are studying voice or vocal performance.

“I had the privilege of working with Barbara for about 20 years. She was not only a very fine vocalist and a superb teacher of vocal music, but she was a superb researcher. She did extensive studies on the anatomy of the vocal chords and how singing is managed by the various anatomical systems," Kurt Gilman, former interim department chair, said in 2012.

Former University President Jimmy Simmons once called Dr. Matthis "... One of the finest teachers/performers that I have had the privilege of working with in my thirty years in higher education."

Funeral arrangements are pending.

