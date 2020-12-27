Former state rep Mark Stiles seriously injured in boating incident in Louisiana

Stiles served District 21 in the Texas House of Representatives from 1983-1998. He was seriously injured on Dec. 20 while hunting with his son

BEAUMONT, Texas — A former state representative is recovering from injuries he received while duck hunting on a trip in Louisiana.

Mark W. Stiles, who also served as executive vice president of Trinity Industries in Dallas, was hurt in a 'boating incident' on December 20.

According to a statement from Stiles' family, he was duck hunting with his son in Abbeville, Louisiana, when the boating incident happened, injuring both Stiles and his son.

He was taken to Abbeville General Hospital before going to Ochsner Lafayette General Hospital by medical helicopter.

"He was moved from ICU but remains hospitalized with serious, life-threatening injuries. His son suffered injuries and is recovering at home," the statement said.

Stiles and his wife, Karen, moved to Beaumont in 2019 after living for many years in the Dallas area before retiring from Trinity Industries.

Full statement from family of Mark W. Stiles:

Mark Stiles was my first #txlege boss and is a huge figure in Texas political lore. Please keep him and his family in your prayers as he fights to recover from a serious accident. pic.twitter.com/RivOomBJ3X — Dade Phelan (@DadePhelan) December 27, 2020