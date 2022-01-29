Former President Donald Trump visits Conroe for 'Save America Rally'

CONROE, Texas — Former President Donald Trump is set to visit Conroe, Texas, as a part of his "Save America Rally" on Saturday, January 29.
The rally is being held at the Montgomery County Fairgrounds. Doors opened at 2 p.m. and Trump is set to take the stage at 7 p.m.
Prior to the rally, Trump made a stop at the George R Brown Convention Center in Houston as a part of Donald Trump Jr.'s "American Freedom Tour." Additional speakers at the American Freedom Tour included political analyst Kimberly Guilfoyle, Sheriff Mark Lamb, and political commentator Dinesh D'Souza among others.