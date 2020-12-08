Former Nederland ISD Superintendent Dr. Robin Perez dies after battling cancer

NEDERLAND, Texas — Nederland Independent School District has announced former Superintendent Dr. Robin Perez has died after her battle with cancer.
Dr. Perez served the district’s staff and students for four years before retiring in June 2020. The district made the announcement Tuesday evening.
“We are deeply saddened to announce the loss of our most recent Superintendent, Dr. Robin Perez,” the district’s statement said “Dr. Perez served the students and staff of Nederland ISD passionately for four years before announcing her retirement to fight her cancer battle. She has not only left a lasting impression on our school community but the many she served over her lengthy career in education.”
Memorial services have not been announced and funeral arrangements are pending.