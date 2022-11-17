Former Major League Baseball player plans to bring 46 affordable luxury homes to Port Arthur

Chuck McElroy hopes the new neighborhood gets the ball rolling on more development.

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — A former Major League Baseball player is planning to develop a new neighborhood in Port Arthur to give back to a community that gave just as much to him.

Chuck McElroy is a retired professional baseball player who was born and raised in Port Arthur. He purchased a plot of land in the city and plans to fill it with 46 affordable luxury homes.

McElroy’s biggest inspiration for the 46-home planned subdivision is his family. He watched his mom and grandmothers work hard when he was a child.

“My grandmother always said, ‘Don't forget where you came from,’ so I'm coming back home,” McElroy said.

The Port Arthur native has always dreamt of building an affordable luxury community in Southeast Texas. He hopes to see families living and making memories in the 46-home community.

“It's needed,” McElroy said “They need houses, and that's what the cities need. Plus, they want to keep some of these workers here in the area from moving."

Chuck McElroy and his wife, Shari McElroy, are making that dream reality. There will be 46 luxury homes for sale, and the McElroys said there are already 20 interested buyers.

"There will be a website that will be set up for people to go on and to take a look at the homes that will be coming into the subdivision, and from there, they can either secure a lot that they would like to own," Shari McElroy said.

Chuck McElroy partnered with Mike Rebescher to purchase the 10-acre lot. Rebescher is a developer and Chuck McElroy's friend.

The two hope the new neighborhood gets "the ball rolling" on more development.

"Rooftops always bring in new commercial development opportunities here,” Chuck McElroy said. “Then you'll have the fast food Starbucks and all the other services that residents will utilize."

The Port Arthur native is planning to show his gratitude toward his family and high school coach by naming streets after them. He said they inspired him from a young age.

“He took me under his wing, took me to all my drafts workouts,” Chuck McElroy said. “I told him I'm naming one of the streets after him and naming one after my grandmother and one after my mom so giving that hometown feel.”

Chuck McElroy said they are also working with city officials in Port Arthur to utilize their housing programs. The goal is to help buyers with down payments and qualifications and put the keys in the hands of those who need a home.