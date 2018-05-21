A woman accused of stealing more than $70,000 from the Lumberton band booster club entered a guilty plea Monday. Sentencing for Helen Cox will begin Wednesday.

According to a probable cause affidavit, the money went missing from the booster club account in October 2016. Cox was arrested December 2016 after investigators determined she was using booster club funds to gamble at casinos and to purchase personal items. She was the treasurer of the booster club and had control of the club’s account.

Cox will be sentenced by a jury selected from a pool of 47 potential jurors. Cox’s attorney James Makin said he hopes she will receive probation. She faces up to 20 years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

