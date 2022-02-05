Southeast Texas mourning loss of former Jefferson County Judge Richard P. LeBlanc

“He was just a wonderful public servant, who I deeply appreciated," Judge Jeff Branick said.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Friends, family and Southeast Texas elected officials are mourning the loss of former Jefferson County Judge Richard P. LeBlanc.

Judge Jeff Branick told 12News that to his understanding Judge LeBlanc died on Sunday. Funeral arrangements are pending at Broussard's Mortuary.

Judge Branick described Judge LeBlanc as someone with a “forceful personality.” Judge Branick said he never had to guess where Judge LeBlanc stood on an issue because he was an upfront man.

Judge Branick said that was a great quality to have.

Judge LeBlanc was described as a man who always looked for the best ways to accomplish goals. Judge Branick said Judge LeBlanc was, “important to our area.”

Judge Branick said that in 1981 there were huge layoffs in the petrochemical industry in the Southeast Texas area. Thousands of people lost their jobs.

Judge LeBlanc brought in state assets in the form of new prisons to boost employment. Through his actions, a great deal of jobs were created.

Judge Branick said Judge LeBlanc was a county judge when the new courthouse was built. He served as a judge from August of 1977 until January of 1996.

When Judge LeBlanc retired, he went to work for Drainage District 6. It was there that he created important projects for Jefferson County that, “did a lot for the drainage in our area.”