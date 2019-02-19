GROVES, Texas — A man charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child received a 50 year sentence on Tuesdsay.

Gotte was arrested and charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child on Friday, October 13, 2017. The Groves Police Department first received reports of possible possession of child pornography on October 12, 2017.

Gotte was an employee of the Beaumont Federal Correctional Complex, and was arrested after a video was discovered showing him allegedly sexually assaulting a child.

The sentence come after a plea today in Criminal District Court.