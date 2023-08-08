'I love this county' | Former DPS Lieutenant Chuck Havard announces run for Jasper County sheriff

If elected, Chuck Havard says his priority will be getting deputies into neighborhoods to help keep families and schools safe.

JASPER COUNTY, Texas — A retired Texas Department of Public Safety Lieutenant is hoping to continue his career in law enforcement.

Chuck Havard has a career in law enforcement spanning 25 years.

At the beginning of July 2023, Havard announced he would retire from DPS at the of the month.

On August 8, 2023, Havard announced he'd be running for the seat of Jasper County sheriff while speaking to a crowd of over 300 people at the Buna Bridle Club Event Center.

Havard tells 12News he's been thinking about running for this position for quite some time.

"I love this county. I feel like I can bring professional, effective and cooperative law enforcement," he said.

If elected, Havard says his priority will be getting deputies into neighborhoods to help keep families and schools safe.

Havard was raised in Jasper County, graduated from the county and currently resides in the county.

He even began his law enforcement career in Jasper County.

"This county is very, very important to me," Havard said.

Mitchel Newman is the current Jasper County sheriff.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.