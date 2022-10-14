Former Cove School set to be turned into park and walking trail

ORANGE, Texas — Land that a school in Orange used to sit on could soon have a new purpose.
The former Cove School may be transformed into a park and walking trail. The planning director for the City of Orange told 12News the city is taking steps to turn this vision into a realty.
The planning director recently presented his ideas to the Orange City Council.
The city purchased the former Cove Middle School two years ago. The four-acre plot is located at the corner of Dupont Drive and Campus Street.
The building was demolished in 2021. In a previous Facebook post, city officials said they believed the removal of the structure would improve the appearance, health and safety of the neighborhood.
The project would cost $350,000 and work is expected to begin in 2023.
This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.