BEAUMONT, Texas — A former Beaumont elementary school parent teacher association treasurer was indicted on charges she used the organization debit card to make purchase groceries for her own home on Wednesday.

Tiffany Cheree Hopkins is facing felony theft charges after investigators say she used the Amelia Elementary PTA debit card to buy groceries and supplies for her home. Court documents say she also took cash out at ATMs using the card.

The documents say the theft began in Sept. 2018 and continued through Nov. 2018.

RELATED: Beaumont ISD Police investigating allegations of 'mismanagement' of PTA funds

RELATED: Amelia Elementary School PTA raises 65,000 dollars for new playground equipment

Investigators believe the purchases she made for herself were often added into PTA organization purchases. She's accused of having 'intent to conceal the unauthorized purchases.'

Also on 12NewsNow.com

Juveniles facing charges in connection with threat to Hardin-Jefferson ISD

Shaq to donate Super Bowl party proceeds to families of helicopter crash victims

Lumberton man arrested after YouTuber lures him to meet '14-year-old boy' at WalMart