Former Beaumont mayor, businessman William E. 'Bill' Neild dies at 85

He held the office of mayor of Beaumont from 1982 - 1986.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Former Beaumont mayor William E. “Bill” Neild passed away on Wednesday. He was 85.

Neild held the office of mayor of Beaumont from 1982 - 1986.

He was a partner in the company his father started, H.B. Neil Contractors and Construction Managers, until the end of his term as mayor in 1986.

Neild then started his own company, Neild Construction and Development, which worked closely with the company his father started according to his great nephew Beaumont city council member, Taylor Neild

"He has been actively involved in giving back to this community for more than 60 years and truly loved Beaumont and wanted to make it a better place. It's been more than 30 years since he was mayor, but he was very much still plugged in," Taylor Neild told 12News on Thursday.

Taylor Neild also memorialized his great uncle on Facebook Wednesday night, in part saying, "I will miss the phone calls ever week after he watched the weekly city council meeting telling me all I did wrong then quickly turning to all I did right."

Neild's services will be handled by Broussard's in Beaumont.

A gathering of family and friends will be held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, September 6, 2022, at Broussard's in Beaumont at 2000 McFaddin Ave.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, September 7, 2022, at Trinity United Methodist Church, 3430 Harrison Avenue in Beaumont.

Interment will follow the services at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Beaumont.

Memorial contributions may be made to All Saints Episcopal School, Middle School Renovation Fund; 4108 Delaware Street, Beaumont, Texas 77706 or Trinity United Methodist Church Memorial Garden; 3430 Harrison Avenue, Beaumont, Texas 77706.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.