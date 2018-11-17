A former Beaumont ISD administrator convicted after she admitted to embezzling from the school district has been transferred to a halfway house.

Patricia Lambert, 64, is now at a residential reentry management facility in San Antonio, also known as a halfway house, according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons website. Lambert was the assistant superintendent at Beaumont ISD.

Her scheduled release date is May 3, 2019.

U.S. District Judge Thad Heartfield sentenced Lambert to 40 months in prison for her part in the losses to the school district on June 8, 2016.

