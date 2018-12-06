PASADENA, Texas – One woman claims she’s out thousands of dollars to contractors who either did little or no work in fixing her flooded home.

Marybeth Schupzska, like many people, was approached by contractors she thought would get the job done shortly after Hurricane Harvey.

She was desperate after watching so much of her life float away, leaving behind mold covered walls. One contractor offered help having already earned her trust working on her patio, months earlier.

Schupzska gave them the work and $2,000 to buy supplies. A revolving door of workers showed up to the home and began ripping out the carpet, revealing the glue underneath.

“I know it’s supposed to be glue, but I swear to God I think it’s tar,” Schupzska said.

Stand in one place too long and you’ll realize why. The sticky substance over months, has turned black. Just getting from one room to the next, requires you to watch where you step.

“My floor is my main concern, because this is not good,” Schupzska said.

Recovery is more than just picking up the pieces. In two years, she’s had an emergency kidney transplant, a storm destroy her home and now this.

She was in debt $4,000 once the contractor charged her for the labor, but the work was never completed.

On the request of another contractor, Marybeth fired her original workers and offered the work up once again. This time, the new contractor requested $2,000 upfront, with another $1,000 shortly after.

Schupzka says nothing was done. We contacted the contractor from a phone number Schupzska gave us. The person on the other line answered to David, but said he has no recollection of Schypzska.

David said he would look through his books for clarification, but at the point of this story airing, has not replied.

She was now out $7,000 of the $9,000 she was given by FEMA. With her remaining money, she bought the supplies herself needed to at least fix the floors. Problem is, she has no one to do the work for her.

“I’ve done everything I know of what to do to get it taken care of. I just don’t know what to do,” Schypzska said.

We reached out to her original contractors, but they did not answer our calls. Marybeth says there were no official contracts with these builders, but she is interested in legal action.

