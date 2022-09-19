Ford Park to host 'Magic of Lights' drive-thru light display this holiday season

It will run from November 18, 2022 through January 1, 2023.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Ford Park in Beaumont will host the 'Magic of Lights' drive-thru show for the first time during the 2022 holiday season.

The Magic of Lights drive-thru will feature displays such as Barbie TM, 12 Days of Christmas, Big Foot Monster Trucks, Prehistoric Christmas and the Enchanting Tunnel of Lights, according to a news release from Ford Park.

Scenes are as high as 32 feet tall and as long as several hundred feet with over 1 million lights.

Tickets for this event go on sale Tuesday, September 20 at 10 a.m. Until November 2, special Santa Saver pricing is available at $17 per vehicle with taxes and fees, which is the lowest price of the season.

After November 2, admission is $23 per vehicle Monday through Thursday plus taxes and fees if you buy online. At the gate on weekdays, the price per standard vehicle is $30 and $35 Friday through Sunday.

Special bus and limo pricing is also available.





From a Ford Park news release:

Ford Park hosts Magic of Lights for the first time this holiday season. The Magic of Lights drive-through will feature displays this year such as Barbie TM, 12 Days of Christmas, Big Foot Monster Trucks, Prehistoric Christmas, and the Enchanting Tunnel of Lights. Scenes are as high as 32 feet tall and as long as several hundred feet with over a million lights. Magic of Lights will ignite memories of the past while creating new ones with loved ones. Buckle up the kids and enjoy the convenient drive-through at one price for the whole family!