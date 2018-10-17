BEAUMONT — Some people only think about costume makeup in late October but one Port Arthur makeup artist keeps it on her mind, or face, year-round.

Ariel Fontenot has been serious about costume makeup since 2016 when she made herself up for an alumni dance recital at her childhood dance studio.

The dance number was to Michael Jackson's Thriller and Fontenot turned to makeup for that little something extra.

12News anchor Vaness Broussard, who grew up dancing with her and was in that alumni recital, recalled that Fontenot and her amazing makeup "stole the show."

Fontenot, who works full time at Lamar State College Port Arthur, now has a side-hustle doing makeup for individuals as well as kid's parties.

She also says she does not discriminate on the time of year for doing wild makeup and will do special makeup for any month or holiday.

Fontenot constantly posts photos of herself on social media doing her makeup including photos from professional photo-shoots.

