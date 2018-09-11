BEAUMONT — 12News Anchor Erika Harris shares her famous dish on The Beat.

CHECK OUT THE BEAT LIVE | Click here

ERIKA’S CREOLE CRAWFISH CORNBREAD DRESSING

12 ounces of cooked and ready to eat crawfish

1 green onion sausage roll

1 box of stuffing mix

1 can cream of mushroom soup

20 oz. chicken broth

Sage

Cajun seasonings

Cornbread (baked and crumbled)

½ cup bell pepper

½ cup chopped onion

½ cup celery

Preheat oven 325 degrees

First prepare and bake your favorite cornbread and crumble. 3 packets will feed about 12 small servings.

Add your choice of box stuffing to crumbled cornbread and season with Cajun seasonings and sage.

(Add to taste)

Set cornbread and stuffing mix aside.

On the cooktop, in a pot add chicken broth, cream of mushroom soup, onions, bell pepper, and celery.

Boil until vegetables are soft.

Take the green onion sausage roll out of the casing. Dice it and place in skillet. Simmer until brown.

Drain excess fat.

Drain excess juice from the ready to eat crawfish.

Add all cooked ingredients and broth mixture to your large bowl with cornbread and stuffing mix.

It’s ok if the mixture is loose—baking will absorb much of the moisture as it bakes.

***If there is not enough broth, your dressing will be too dry.

Place your dressing a baking pan or dish in the oven.

Bake for 1 hour and 30 minutes until light golden brown. Be careful not to over-cook to prevent it from becoming too dry.

© 2018 KBMT