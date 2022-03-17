Food vendors preparing for YMBL South Texas State Fair as opening day approches

The fair will run from March 24 to April 3 with over 240 outdoor vendors and 120 indoor vendors.

BEAUMONT, Texas — The YMBL South Texas State Fair is putting all the finishing touches together before they open a week from now.

One of the best things about attending the YMBL South Texas State Fair is of course the food.



For the last twenty years, the owners of Rudy's Kabob look forward to participating in Southeast Texas's very own YMBL South Texas State Fair.



“Oh you know what we've been excited about every year you know, we do this every year,” said Pat Sebastian.



Pat Sebastian and Christopher Bermuda said they are ready to grill up their famous kabobs.



“People come in far away from different cities just trying to witness it and try different foods just you know, want to get away,” Bermuda said.



While you can expect to see seasoned food vendors at this year's fair, get ready to say hello to new faces and food.



“This is only our first year in business and is able to get into the fair our first year of business, it just blew our mind we're super excited,” said Nathan Walters.



Walters And Josh Rabalais are the owners of The Old West Smoke Smoke Company.



In one week, they'll be introducing their Tex-Mex spin-off dishes to fairgrounds.



“And everybody seems to like what we do so we want to spread the love everywhere," Rabalais said.



YMBL chairman tells 12News the fair will run from March 24 to April 3 with over 240 outdoor vendors and 120 indoor vendors.



“We're blessed to be part of what they do, you know, this is a good position,” Bermuda said.



“We're such a small speck and whole aspect of everything, but it's an honor,” Walters said.



Last year, the YMBL was able to give over $200,000 back to the community.



They're hoping to give even more this year by attracting more folks with all of the amazing vendors they'll have.