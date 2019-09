BEAUMONT, Texas — There is a major need right now in Southeast Texas, as we begin to rebuild after the storm.

That’s why 12News has partnered with Lamar University Athletics and the Southeast Texas Food Bank to help fight hunger in our communities.

You can donate non-perishable food items at the Lamar Homecoming game this Saturday at Provost Umphrey Stadium.

The game is set for Saturday, September 28, at 6 p.m.

KBMT