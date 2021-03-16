The Point to bring two-story food court to Port Neches

The new developments project has been in the works for years and is being made possible thanks to new investors

PORT NECHES, Texas — For years vacant lots next to the popular Neches River Wheelhouse have sat empty. But the prime real estate along one of the crown jewels of Mid-County is about to become home to a major new development.

A two-story food court called Neches Point Market District, or The Point, is now being planned as part of the soon-to-be booming Port Neches Riverfront District.

The new food court will be built near the new Iguana Joe's, which was announced last year.

"It's taking a while, but it's really been something that Port Neches has been really proud of," Port Neches Mayor Glenn Johnson said.

The Point will be home to Crown Pizza, Willy Burger and High Society Tasting Bistro along with several other restaurants.

Port Neches has been trying to develop their riverfront since 2005. The long wait is finally paying off for Mid-County.

Along with the new restaurants, which is being highlighted by newly built lighted sidewalks, the Indian Pointe subdivision is under construction nearby and is walking distance to these new attractions.

"It's something that this city has needed for a long time," Port Neches resident Christopher Adams says. "I can't wait to see what they have in store for us. There's a lot of things like the river and different areas that can be used to bring more people in and make Port Neches even better."

Building up the Riverfront district is something Mayor Johnson believes is a good step in the right direction.