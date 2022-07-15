Food Bank of Southeast Texas in need of donations as inflation impacts food supply

"I was only retired for a year and then my wife told me to get out and find something to do," Zernial said.



Zernial said he ended up back in the field after retiring from four decades of service in the retail grocery industry.



"It was always a conversation to be able to possibly have the opportunity to come work here," Zernial said.



Being a member of the board for the Southeast Texas Food Bank and being no stranger to the food business, joining the food bank staff was a perfect fit. Now, Zernial is the new CEO.



"My background and my whole life have led me to come work at the food bank," Zernial said.



As the new CEO, Zernial is looking forward to identifying ways to continue the foodbank's growth.



"We have a good project going up in Jasper to expand our warehouse," Zernial said.



He said a lot of the growth potential is within their staff, training them to think more creatively in the face of new challenges.



"The main thing is to grow skill sets to think and work on programs and thought processes that are beyond food to identify root cause," Zernial said.



The food bank has not been immune to the hardships posed by inflation with the nonprofit having to purchase more food than in past years due to decreased donations from federal programs.