Flu season off to early start, impacting several Southeast Texas school districts

HAMSHIRE, Texas — Flu season is off to an early start in Southeast Texas and some of the hardest hit places are schools.

The best advice coming from health experts is to get your flu shot. Although it may not prevent you from getting the flu, it can reduce the severity of the infection on your body.

Hamshire-Fannett Independent School District Nurse Coordinator Jackie Martinez says flu season is packing a punch.

"We do keep pretty good of those that we see daily, so up to this point so Wednesday, midday through out the district we have sent 65 kids home, with flu- like symptoms," she said.

If you have a fever, body aches, headaches, chills or a cough, chances are you have the flu.

Beaumont Health Director Kenneth Coleman says the cases are going up.

"This month of October we have 7 cases and the third week of October we have 27 cases. So, we are seeing an increase of cases in comparison of the last two years. Due to Covid and everyone was wearing masks which helped stop the spread of flu," he said.

Every year, the flu returns like clockwork and Port Arthur Independent School District Lead Nurse Tammy Lake says they are prepared to handle the load.

"I think we are already prepared, Covid has definitely made us more prepared to be more flexible and to work together to get the job done at the end of the day," she said.

Coleman is encouraging adults to stay home from work if they are sick and to keep kids from school.

"We are encouraging everyone to get the vaccine, it won't prevent everyone from getting the flu, but it can prevent it from being s severe," he said.

Places like Walgreens and CVS Pharmacy will have walk in- flu vaccination appointments.

You can also check with your local health department to see if you qualify for free vaccinations.