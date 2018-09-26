Flu season may be kicking off early this year.

The virus is already active in the state, doctors said, with nine cases of the flu being reported last week.

Although flu virus is detected year round, it usually peaks from December to February.

"Throughout the summer, I have seen scripts for Tamiflu, which is pretty alarming," Walgreens pharmacist Alexis Laceras said. "That indicates that you know the flu is out there and it's active."

Flu symptoms are similar to the common cold: fatigue, developing a cough, and normal daily activities cannot be completed. But the flu virus cannot be cured with over the counter medicine. Usually an antiviral is needed.

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that anyone six months and older get vaccinated by October for maximum protection.

"In reality, it's just to give your body an opportunity to build a defense against the flu virus," pharmacist Jason Montgomery said. "That way if you do not contract it, it's not as active in your body."

"You do have a defense already built up so that way you don't experience the symptoms."

Walgreens has flu shots available now for no co-pay and free for all veterans. Almost three hundred vaccinations have already been given.

"Ninety nine percent of the time, if you have any type of insurance, it's going to be free," Montgomery said. "That's a pretty common shot to get in the community so you don't have to worry about going to the doctor. We can do it right here."

The City of Port Arthur's Health Department is hosting their annual drive-thru fly clinic at from 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on October 1 in front of the Health Department, located at 449 Austin Avenue in Port Arthur.

The cost for the vaccine will be $10, but only adults can receive the shot.

