BEAUMONT, Texas — The Vatican announced early Tuesday that a Florida priest will be the next bishop of the Diocese of Beaumont.

Monsignor David L. Toups, who is currently rector of the Saint Vincent de Paul Regional Seminary in Boyton Beach, Florida, will become the next leader of the diocese in Beaumont according to a news release from the Vatican.

Toups will replace Bishop Curtis J. Guillory who announced in March 2018 that he would be retiring.

In March 2018 Guillory said he would begin the retirement process on September 1, 2018, his 75th birthday according to 12News file stories.

“I write a letter of resignation to Pope Francis, and it’s up to him when I’ll get a replacement, but generally speaking, I’ll be around six months to a year probably, Guillory told 12News at the time.

Guillory is the first African American bishop in Texas.

From a Vatican news release…

The Holy Father has accepted the resignation from the pastoral care of the diocese of Beaumont, United States of America, presented by Bishop Curtis J. Guillory, S.V.D.

The Pope has appointed as bishop of Beaumont, United States of America, Msgr. David L. Toups, of the clergy of the diocese of Saint Petersburg, Florida, currently rector of the Saint Vincent de Paul Regional Seminary in Boyton Beach, Florida.

Bishop-elect David L. Toups was born on 26 March 1971 in Seattle, Washington, in the archdiocese of the same name, and grew up in South Louisiana, before moving to Florida. He attended Clearwater Central Catholic High School in Clearwater. After two years at Florida Southern College in Lakeland (1988-1990), he entered the seminary. He obtained a bachelor’s degree in philosophy and theology at the Saint John Vianney College Seminary in Miami (1990-1993). He then attended the Pontifical North American College in Rome (1993-1997), receiving a licentiate in theology from the Pontifical Gregorian University. He was subsequently awarded a doctorate in theology from the Pontifical Saint Thomas Aquinas University (Angelicum) (2002-2004), publishing a thesis on “The Sacerdotal Character as the Foundation of the Priestly Life Including the Contribution of Blessed Columba Marmion”.

He was ordained a priest for the diocese of Saint Petersburg (Florida) on 14 June 1997.

Since priestly ordination, he has held the following offices: parish vicar of the Saint Frances Cabrini parish in Spring Hill (1997-2001); professor of sacramental and liturgical theology, assistant dean and then dean of students (2004-2006); president/rector (since 2012) of the Saint Vincent de Paul Regional Seminary in Boynton Beach, Florida; associate director of the Secretariat for Clergy, Consecrated Life and Vocations within the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops (2007-2010); and parish priest of the Christ the King parish in Tampa (2010-2012). He has served as a member of the presbyteral council (1997-2001), the National Federation of Priests’ Councils (1997-2001) and observer for the Region of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops (2000-2002).

