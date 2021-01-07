Flooding, drainage issues impacting businesses along 11th Street in Beaumont

A burst of rain led to serious flooding on 11th Street and nearby areas on Wednesday afternoon. Some of the biggest issues were on 11th Street. At the worst, it looked like a river. "We were impacted, a whole lot," assistant manager at Rent-A-Tire Sonnia Young said. "Our cars, we had to move our cars farther away, the parking lot was so full of water."

The rain didn't last long, but it came down fast and accumulated quickly in the roads and parking lots, forcing drivers to take alternate routes home.



"The entire road right here, people couldn't even drive down it, I had to turn and go against traffic just to try and make sure I made it through without my vehicle getting flooded," TBE advertising representative Cody Bishop said.



Beaumont and the area around 11th Street have become known for poor drainage, and it's something these businesses say needs to be addressed.



"It happens all the time,” Young said. “Every time it rains the parking lot is full of water. It messes up our business also because the customers can't get into the parking lot."



The city director of public work and technology services, Bart Batrkowiak , said they're aware of the issues between 11th and 21st Streets. DD6 doesn't have pumps to remove water.



Batrkowiak also said the city has applied for grant money to fund large scale drainage projects to fix the issues like Beaumont residents experienced Wednesday.

