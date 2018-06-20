Barry Borque has had an had an eventful 10 months. Like so many other southeast Texans, this Port Arthur resident had to evacuate during Harvey after getting two and a half feet of water in his home. And today the potential for flooding again after water rose on Lake Arthur Dr.

“We had cars flying up and down the road pushing water almost into our house this afternoon around noon,” said Borque. “I know my neighbor got water in his house.”

Port Arthur police blocking off Lake Arthur drive this afternoon due to the rising water, but that didn’t stop cars from coming up and down the street. Borque is worried the water being dispersed by the vehicles will come into a home, he and his family just got back into only 4 weeks ago.

“We still have work to be done. We might have to get more work done now,” said Borque. “That’s what we are worried about.”

The streets had a chance to drain Tuesday afternoon after a break in the rain, but with more rain in the forecast, be on the lookout for potential closures.

© 2018 KBMT