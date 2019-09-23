HAMSHIRE, Texas — Along I-10 and Highway 365 the newly-opened stretch of interstate is busy. Brake lights shine where drivers are slowing down to get past a wet spot on I-10. Then it’s smooth driving until you get to Spur 330 in Baytown.

During the storm, the high water stranded dozens of drivers who had to leave their cars. Sunday afternoon, boots, shirts and other items were spread out on the concrete parking lot at a gas station off Hamshire Road. Mac Duke was harnessing the sun’s heat to help dry out her suitcase and car.

She was headed to Corpus Christi Wednesday when the rain proved too much.

“The thunder and lightning was hitting again really hard, the transformer got hit and then there was this whirlwind around my car and that was just real strong and gusty and actually on the terrifying side and I thought, I don’t need to be the person found dead flipped over from a whirlwind so I went to the building.”

She said that decision could have saved her life. Duke and several other drivers were rescued from the gas station hours later. Since then, she had been staying at Hamshire First Baptist Church until she can get a ride home to the coast. Duke said she’s met volunteers with hearts of gold at the shelter.

Many in the tight-knit community are suffering after flooding for a second time in two years. Debris piles line the neighborhood streets and some sections are still impassable in low cars. Law enforcement officers are patrolling to keep strangers from digging through the items.

The Hamshire-Fannett community is rising together and ready to rebuild.

We are #409Strong.

