Beloved Port Arthur native dies after stage 4 breast cancer battle, family seeking donations from community

NEDERLAND, Texas — Family and friends are remembering an active and influential member of the Southeast Texas community who died Tuesday.

Flisha Ramirez, of Nederland, was 36 years old when she died after a lengthy battle with stage 4 breast cancer.

Ramirez was known for her contributions as one of the main organizers of the Mexican Heritage Festival in Port Arthur. She was a board member of the Miss Mexican Heritage Pageant and the coordinator of the Queens Pageant and a folkloric dancer. She also helped coordinate numerous fundraisers over the years.

Ramirez was a beloved member of the Southeast Texas community, and hundreds followed her journey through social media. Dozens took to Facebook this week to voice their condolences and share their most precious memories of Ramirez after her passing.

A Facebook page named Flisha’s Prayer Warriors was set up to help support and honor Ramirez.

Her family opened an account at Gulf Employees Credit Union to help with funeral expenses. The account is #8449.

Funeral arrangements are scheduled for next week, according to the Clayton Thompson Funeral Directors.

Visitation will be on Tuesday, April 5, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. with a rosary to be prayed at 6 p.m. at Clayton Thompson Funeral Home in Groves.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Wednesday, April 6 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Port Arthur.

The burial will follow in Greenlawn Memorial Park in Groves under the direction of Clayton Thompson Funeral Home in Groves.

The family is asking the community to consider making memorial contributions to the American Cancer Society or M. D. Anderson Cancer Research Hospital, Julie Rogers Gift of Life in memory of Ramirez.