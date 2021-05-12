Drivers help woman exit flipped car after crash at I-10 and College Street

One woman was seen in a Nissan SUV that was flipped on its side near the underpass.

BEAUMONT, Texas — First responders are clearing the scene of a car crash in Beaumont that left one woman’s car flipped over.

It happened around 5 p.m. Wednesday near the underpass at Interstate 10 and College Street.

12News crew was at the scene. One woman was seen in a Nissan SUV that was flipped on its side. Drivers nearby stopped to help the woman exit the vehicle and flipped the car back on all four wheels.

When officers arrived, they started speaking with the driver of a Ford Explorer pickup truck, which appeared to be the other vehicle involved in the crash. No injuries were reported.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.