SILSBEE — Four Hardin County fire departments rushed to a house fire Wednesday afternoon as flames began shooting from the roof of the home around lunch time.

The fire was reported at 12:30 p.m. at a house on Circle C Drive off of Biscamp Road. A Silsbee firefighter told dispatch the house was fully involved in flames and mutual aid was called from fire departments in Kountze, Evadale and Lumberton.

The Silsbee police department assisted with traffic control while firefighters worked the blaze. An Acadian Ambulance crew was also put on standby. Fortunately, no one was hurt in the fire.

No other information about the fire has been released as of 2 p.m. Wednesday.

This is a developing story. We will update with more as soon as we receive confirmed information.

