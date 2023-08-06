Flames engulf, destroy home in Orange early Thursday morning

Neighbors told 12News that the residents had moved out just last week.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ORANGE, Texas — An early Thursday morning fire destroyed a home in Orange but it appears the home was unoccupied.

City of Orange firefighters were sent to the home in the 5600 block of Mickler Dr north of Interstate 10 just before 1 a.m. Thursday morning.

When firefighters arrived the home was already fully engulfed in flames and smoke was billowing into the sky.

At one point something inside the house exploded as the flames roared.

Neighbors told 12News that the residents had moved out just last week.

Officials are still investigating the cause of the fire and no information on how it may have started has been released.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.